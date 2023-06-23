With our recent rainy weather, you may have noticed bright orange orbs with gelatinous tendrils on our native eastern red cedar and ornamental cedars (Juniperus spp.). These are the galls of the cedar apple rust disease pathogen, Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae Schwein.

This unique fungus disease requires two hosts within a couple of miles of each other to complete its lifecycle, a juniper species and an apple, crabapple, serviceberry, hawthorn or quince host. The pathogen overwinters on the evergreen host as a 1- to 2-inch knotty brown gall or swelling.