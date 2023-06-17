If you spot any trees or shrubs that appear to be covered in fake spider webs, those aren’t early Halloween decorations, but rather the work of the uglynest caterpillar (Archips cerasivorana), which can be found throughout Vermont.

This pest feeds on several types of hardwood trees and shrubs and is often found on chokecherries, pin cherry and black cherry. The caterpillar’s eggs hatch when the leaves flush although, thankfully, there is only one generation of the pest per year.