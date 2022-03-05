It’s midwinter and you reach into your paper bag of carefully stored garlic. You pull out a bulb and see a sprout emerging from the top.
There is nothing wrong. It is the nature of garlic cloves to sprout at this time of year.
The problem is that, over the next weeks, the cloves will use up all their food stores to nourish that sprout. By mid-spring, you will be left with dry, empty husks where your delicious garlic once was. Acting now to preserve your garlic by one or more of the following methods will prevent this disappointment.
To preserve garlic in vinegar, separate the individual cloves and peel. Rinse if needed and dry. Place peeled cloves into a glass jar. A canning jar works well for this.
The sprouts are harmless, so don’t be shy about including them. Add enough white or red wine vinegar to cover the cloves by a half-inch, and leave a half-inch of headspace in the jar. as well. Cover and refrigerate for up to four months. Discard if mold occurs.
Note that storing garlic in oil is risky as it provides a low-acid environment where botulism can grow, whether at room temperature or refrigerated. Freezing in oil is safe.
To dehydrate garlic, prepare cloves as above, and then cut in half lengthwise. Dry in your dehydrator at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours, and then reduce heat to 130 degrees until they are brittle.
Or use your oven at its lowest heat. The cloves should snap in two when you bend them. Let cool and pack into an airtight container at room temperature.
You can make garlic powder by grinding in a blender or food processor until fine. Add salt to make garlic salt. Garlic should be powdered only as needed. This allows you to use the snap test to ensure the garlic is safe for eating.
To freeze garlic, prepare as above. Chop or crush garlic in a bowl, and add just enough olive oil to cover the garlic.
Spoon into an ice cube tray designated for use with herbs. Once frozen, just pop the cubes into a plastic bag, and you will have portioned amounts to pull out and add to the skillet. You also can freeze roasted garlic in ice cube trays.
You might be asking, “Why not plant your sprouting garlic cloves?” Chances are, by the time the ground thaws here in New England, the bulbs will be pretty much exhausted and will not grow.
Planting cloves in pots might work, but I have found that transplanted garlic takes a long time to recover. You are better off planting new garlic as early as the ground can be worked.
Spring planting of garlic will work, but it will net you one large, tasty clove instead of growing a bulb with many cloves. For the best garlic harvest, plant in mid-September or before the ground freezes in the fall.
Joyce Amsden is a UVM Extension Master Gardener Intern from Sharon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.