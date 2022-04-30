The Dorset Equine Rescue has always had a mission of improving the lives of the horses it rehabilitates at its East Dorset farm, but the newly established “Vermont Hay Bank” initiative has extended that motto across the state.
Launched this past October, the Vermont Hay Bank has already assisted seven horse owners by providing temporary financial hay assistance to those struggling to make ends meet.
Eligibility requirements for the need-based program can be found on the DER website along with an online application for prospective aid recipients. Horse owners from anywhere in the state are invited to apply.
“We want to keep horses in good homes,” DER Founder, Executive Director and Vermont Hay Bank Co-Chair Jen Soderberg Straub said. “If it’s a really great home and somebody just goes through a rough patch in their life and they just need some assistance for a month or so, that’s what the hay bank was set up to assist with. We’re kind of a helping hand to help them get through a rough time so people aren’t forced to get rid of their horses.”
Established in 2012, DER is a nonprofit organization funded through private donation with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses of all ages and breeds that have been abused, neglected or are slaughter-bound. They are currently the only organization in Vermont to be accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and, to date, they have rescued some 250 horses with the help of their adoption program.
The idea for the Vermont Hay Bank was developed by Soderberg Straub and Vermont Hay Bank Co-Chair Lilli Biedermann, who spent roughly eight months preparing the initiative prior to its October launch.
“I guess it has always been in my mind that there should be some kind of hay bank. Our winters are long and hard, and if the horses have enough hay, they’ll be OK,” Biedermann said. “We just connected on this idea. We both had it and it was almost simultaneous”
Biedermann, a lifetime horse lover and a board member for the CAC Charitable Trust, first found DER three years ago after searching for a Vermont-based equine nonprofit to be the beneficiary of a charitable gift. When the idea for the Vermont Hay Bank came along, she said she knew she wanted to be a part of it.
Among what Biedermann believes are the biggest accomplishments the hay bank has seen in the last six months, “just getting it launched” was at the top of her list — and others involved with the program feel the same way.
“For the hay bank, everything right now is a milestone because it’s brand-new,” Vermont Hay Bank Representative Pam Langlitz said. “We’ve been able to help people and that’s been very rewarding. In fact, one of the ladies that was in my territory that we were able to help sent me a video of her and her horses to express her gratitude.”
Since starting the program, Soderberg Straub and Biedermann mentioned the outpouring of support they’ve received from veterinarians, farriers and the greater community.
But, like Langlitz, what has been most heartwarming are the responses from those they’ve helped.
“I never thought I would need the help of a hay bank, however, in December, I had a crisis and my Social Security was no longer enough to cover all of my increased expenses and my horse needed hay. The rug had been pulled out from under me and I needed help. The hay bank saved us,” a letter from an aid recipient read. “My horse, she is everything to me.”
Moving forward, Biedermann said she hopes to increase education and awareness among law enforcement and veterinarians that DER and the Vermont Hay Bank are resources in cases of abuse, neglect or financial hardship.
Soderberg Straub also said she has hopes of developing a future gelding assistance program to decrease the number of horses bred around the state.
Her ultimate goal for DER and the hay bank, however, is to raise enough funds to purchase a “forever farm” where the work of saving horses in Vermont can continue for many years to come.
“(Vermont Hay Bank) is helping the horses, but it’s really helping people,” Soderberg Straub said. “(Recipients) will call us crying. They’re like, ‘This horse is my life. I’ve owned this horse for 20 years, and it’s like my child. I’m so thankful that I don’t have to surrender or give up my horse because they mean the world to me.’ These people, they’re just so appreciative for the support.”
