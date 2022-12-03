For four days in December, Tracy Wright’s home in Websterville turns into a cheerful and cozy craft show. The annual Vermont Rustic Moose Home Craft Show, being held from Dec. 8-11, features high-quality crafts, including jewelry, ornaments, wreaths, herbal and food products, braided rugs, pottery, rustic décor and much more, from 52 local crafters.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of people from the public will pass through her doors at 45 Church Hill, and if you can’t be there in person, she invites you to visit her Facebook page where you can view items and purchase online.
“It’s a lot of fun,” says Wright about the event, which will be brimming with holiday cheer. Upon arriving, shoppers will find her porch decked out in green and bittersweet wreaths, barn board Christmas trees, table centerpieces, sap buckets filled with evergreens and wrapped with bright red bows, bird houses and other decorations that are all for sale.
Inside, Wright’s own kitchen and living room are packed wall to wall and floor to ceiling with heartwarming treasures, such as nature-inspired jewelry, snowflake ornaments, bath bombs, craft organizing bags, wool, dryer balls, needle-felting kits, artwork, gnomes, games, fleece blankets, baby items, notecards and beeswax candles, to name a few items. The floors of her old village home creak underfoot as shoppers make their way through the rooms and around a Christmas tree adorned with handmade ornaments that are for sale.
Wright is a crafter herself, as well as a homesteader and the owner of a kids’ outdoor adventure camp that runs in summer and winter, and she also sells perennials out of a greenhouse on her property and canned goods that she puts up from her own garden and local growers.
“I put up about 1,200 jars per year. We live out of our root cellar, and we sell a lot of them, too,” Wright says of her preserves, which will be available at the Rustic Moose craft show, among other products handmade by her, including primitive craft dolls, handmade soaps and elderberry products.
Leading up to the craft show, Wright features other crafters on her Facebook page, as well as a picture album with over 1,000 images showing the products that will be at the event. During the event, she posts videos of her own walk-throughs, where she highlights what is available.
This year, the items for sale will include over 200 pieces of nature-inspired jewelry by Serena Morgan, of Newport, alongside her wild-foraged mushroom and herbal products, including smoke cleansing sticks, medicinal tinctures and a popular line of flavored, nutritional yeast mixtures designed for topping popcorn.
“It’s crazy what she gets in there and how she displays it,” Morgan says of Wright’s ability to fit so much into the popular craft show. Plus, says Morgan, Wright is right there the whole time, available to help shoppers find just what they’re looking for. Artists simply drop their products off in advance, and Wright does the rest, which means people like Morgan, who make a full-time living from their art and product sales, can be at more than one craft show at once.
It takes Wright four days to set up before the event, she describes. It takes her one full day to take down her own personal items, one day to set up display fixtures, a day and a half to set out the crafts, and a final half-day to spruce it all up. In that time, she says, “my living room and kitchen are transformed into a wonderful shopping experience.”
Vermont-based painter Kenzie Collins, whose business is Morning Glory Artistry, will have several types of hand-painted items available at the Rustic Moose, including wood coasters made with images painted onto slices of trees, painted saw blades, ornaments and lots of stickers featuring her original hand-painted artwork.
“This is my first year participating in Tracy’s event,” says Collins, “and I can’t get enough of it.” Collins says Wright works hard to support the arts, creatives and small businesses. “She works tirelessly to make sure she can offer the best-of-the-best products, in addition to ensuring she can offer a large variety.” As for the event itself, says Collins, “it’s cozy, it’s quaint, it’s personal. It’s an intimate take on your typical craft show, which makes it so unique.”
“What’s nice about it,” says Wright about the craft show, “is, everybody is in a good mood. The people who come here want to be here, they’re happy to be here, and they’re happy to be shopping local.”
