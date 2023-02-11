If you get a chance this winter, take a peek through the icy window of a pond surface. You may see water boatmen (order Hemiptera: family corixidae) clinging to the pond floor. Long, oar-like, hind legs propel these insects, inspiring their common name. Shorter, scoop-like, front legs are used for feeding and singing.

This largest aquatic family of true bugs includes 128 North American species. Unlike their cousins, the backswimmers which swim upside down, water boatmen swim with their winged, dorsal surfaces facing up. When not swimming, they cling to submerged objects with their clawed, middle legs.

