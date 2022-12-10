Grinning and giggling, my 1-year-old son ran across the living room, only to trip over his own feet and faceplant on the carpet. Sometimes, two legs can be too many to coordinate. How, then, do invertebrates walk with six, eight, or hundreds of legs?

In some ways, walking for insects, arachnids and myriapods (a group that includes millipedes and centipedes) isn’t that different than it is for us. We are able to switch between fast and slow speeds, from walking to jogging when we’re in a hurry or sprinting when we’re about to miss the bus. We use these different gaits to match our circumstances. Likewise, invertebrates are able to change their gaits and speed of movement as needed.

