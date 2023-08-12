MAG_TOS_EclipsePlumageMallard.jpg

Eclipse-plumage mallard

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

For most of the year, it’s hard to find a pond without at least a few mallards swimming around.

These ducks, with their green-headed drakes and streaky-brown hens, are among the most common water birds throughout the Northeast. In spring and fall, mallard flocks are ubiquitous, gobbling up grasses and aquatic plants. In winter, as ice spreads across most ponds, many of these flocks fly south, while the few that remain retreat to open water wherever they can find it. And in summer, if you’re lucky, you might see a female swimming with a trail of downy ducklings behind her.