Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

On the New Hampshire lake where I spend much of the summer, loon calls are so common that I sometimes take them for granted. The sounds of the common loon (Gavia immer) are indicative of wilderness and have been described as haunting, plaintive, maniacal, other-worldly, even wolf-like.

Recently, I’ve started listening more carefully to the beautifully patterned black-and-white birds and wondering what they were communicating. Not surprisingly, there is far more to loon language than meets the ear. Their varied sounds are acoustically complex and serve different purposes. They even have different meanings, depending on the environmental and social context.

