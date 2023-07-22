MAG_TOS_SpittleBug.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Spittlebugs are the color of a new spring leaf, their bodies both tiny and so fat that you hardly notice their six miniature legs underneath. This plumpness makes them an appetizing snack for various insect predators — or would, anyway, if spittlebugs didn’t have an elaborate adaptation to keep them safe.

Spittlebugs live in a variety of habitats throughout North America. They are especially noticeable in open, sunny meadows and along the edges of forests — every few feet, sometimes every few inches: a blob of white froth clinging to a stem.