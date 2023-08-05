MAG_TOS_SpicebushSwallowtailCaterpillar 1.jpg

Spicebush swallowtail caterpillar

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

At first, I suspected it was the deer that had almost completely defoliated the northern spicebush sapling I had planted just weeks earlier. Only days prior, it had been brimming with new growth, and now all that remained were two leaves wrapped into cigarlike cylinders. Curious, I inspected this pair of surviving leaves. At the opening of each, snug between the leaf edges, was a bulbous green head adorned with a set of black, cartoonish eye spots. I had found my perpetrator, and it wasn’t the deer; it was the caterpillars of the spicebush swallowtail.

The spicebush swallowtail (Papilio troilus) is one of several butterflies in the Papilionidae family, whose range extends into the Northeast. The name is a nod to one of this butterfly’s preferred host plants, although spicebush swallowtails count multiple species in the laurel family among their caterpillar hosts. The adult butterflies will visit a range of native and non-native flowers for nectaring. Their wide array of host plants and food sources means spicebush swallowtails may occur from forests and swamps to roadsides and backyards, although they’re especially likely to be found in moist woodlands and at the margins of fields.