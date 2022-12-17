MAG_TOS_ReindeerLichen.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Santa’s reindeer need fuel to pull that sleighful of toys, and one of their primary winter foods is reindeer lichen, also known as reindeer moss. These are puffy, many-branched, pale green or grayish-white lichens up to 4½-inches tall, spongy to the touch when damp. Multiple species of reindeer lichen cover extensive areas of ground in the Arctic tundra and Canadian boreal forest. They also grow on mountain summits and at other sites throughout the Northeast.

Like other lichens, reindeer lichens are composed of a fungus and an alga living together in a symbiotic, that is, mutually beneficial, relationship. The fungus provides a protective substrate and absorbs water and minerals from the air, while the alga produces food energy through photosynthesis. Reindeer lichens contain spore-producing fungal bodies in their branch tips, but their predominant means of reproduction is vegetative. Fragments from the lichen’s body break off and are dispersed by wind, water or animals to other locations, where they grow into new lichens.

