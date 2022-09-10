MAG_TOS_OvergrownLawns.jpg
Buy Now
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

This spring, we went the no-mow route on about a quarter-acre of our lawn, the last remaining groomed piece we hadn’t turned into vegetable garden or permanent meadow. What a relief. During the hottest, driest spells of the summer, grass wasn’t growing anyway. The lawn we did mow during the drought — mostly pathways — turned unhappily brown.

Some 50 million acres of the American landscape is covered by lawn, and Americans spend an estimated $100 billion or more each year on lawn care. Yes, there’s beauty in these manicured spaces. But there’s also significant environmental cost in this age of climate four-alarm bells. In recent decades — citing the use of fossil fuels, water use, the damaging runoff of fertilizers and the detriment of insecticides — many have begun to rethink the mighty lawn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.