MAG_TOS_Opossum-babies.jpg

Opossum with babies

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Years ago, when I worked at a nature center in Connecticut licensed to care for injured and orphaned wildlife, a baby opossum was brought to us. It was found lying on a golf course, and was too young to be on its own. We named the opossum Alice and estimated it was 9 weeks old. Although we later determined the opossum was a male, the name stuck.

Virginia opossums are North America’s only native marsupials, or pouched mammals, and are related to kangaroos and wallabies. Marsupials have a short gestation period, and the young are born underdeveloped and finish growing in the female’s abdominal pouch. Alice arrived at our center in September and was likely born in early July, just 13 days after his mother had mated and conceived. In southern New England, opossums often have two annual litters, and he was probably part of a second litter of five to 13 young. (In northern states, opossums bear one litter per year.) At birth, Alice and his siblings were less than ½-inch long, the size of honeybees. They were pink, hairless, had no visible ears, and their eyes were just dark spots beneath the skin. Their hindfeet and tails were stubs, but their front paws were fully developed with claws.

