Milkweed in autumn

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

During a late summer walk, I noticed the common milkweed in our back field is becoming not-so-common. Once-vigorous patches of the milky green plants have dwindled, engulfed in a sea of Canada goldenrod.

Goldenrod is a habitat rock star and during this walk, I counted at least 13 moth, wasp, butterfly, fly and bee species nectaring on the bright yellow flowers. But for those of us who worry about monarch butterflies, common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) and other milkweed species get preference of place. As the obligate hosts of monarch caterpillars, the plants are linked to the fate of one of our most beautiful and threatened summer visitors.

