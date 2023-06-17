MAG_TOS_fireflies.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Here come real stars to fill the upper skies / And here on earth come emulating flies / That though they never equal stars in size / (And they were never really stars at heart) / Achieve at times a very star-like start … — Robert Frost, “Fireflies in the Garden”

It happens on a warm June evening: In the darkening field near my house, I notice a brief flicker of light. Then another. And another. It’s the opening act of firefly season — a nightly light show, courtesy of a family of half-inch-long insects. As fleeting as it is spectacular, firefly season lasts only a few weeks, during which the newly emerged adults mate and lay eggs.