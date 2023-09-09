MAG_TOS_BabySnappingTurtle.jpg

Baby snapping turtle

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Until 65 million years ago, huge reptiles dominated our planet — and every summer, I think they might be making a comeback. The sight of a snapping turtle hauling herself onto a sunny log or lifting her incredible bulk on mud-colored legs always fills me with prehistoric daydreams. Turtles have roamed the Earth for about 200 million years, meaning they were around during the time of the dinosaurs.

Common snapping turtles (Chelydra serpentina) have a reputation for being — well, snappish. A snapper’s mouth is a sharp-edged, scissor-like beak which it uses to eat fish, snakes and frogs, and to slice through aquatic plants. Snappers also use these beaks to defend themselves from predators, who might otherwise find a tasty meal by flipping a turtle on its back, exposing its fleshy legs. It’s fair to be intimidated by a snapper’s size, as wild-living males weigh on average 35 pounds; the largest reported common snapper, a captive-living male, weighed 86 pounds. Adult snapping turtles are solidly at the top of the freshwater food chain, but for eggs and young turtles, it’s a different story.