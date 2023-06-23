If you take a walk through a thick, broadleaf forest on a cool summer morning, you might recognize the cascading, metallic song of a thrush called a veery. It is an ethereal sound that echoes through the understory, like the ring of a haunted cellphone. You might even see a veery, with its russet back and upright stance, scampering through the underbrush as it forages for insects and other invertebrates.

Chances are, though, otherworldly songs and fleeting glimpses are the closest you will get to these skulky thrushes. Veeries tend to seclude themselves in the dense, scrubby vegetation, a habitat choice that makes veery nesting behavior hard to study.