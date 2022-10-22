One neighbor calls our house “the spider house” because so many orb weavers spin webs outside our large living room windows. Our spiders work on their webs at dawn and dusk, and I watch their silhouettes against pastel skies as they move like aerialists — twisting, pulling, building, repairing.

The orb web, with its two-dimensional, radiating geometry, is the iconic spiderweb. But various spider species spin different web types, ranging from simple to complex. These include aptly named triangle webs, as well as funnel webs that sparkle with morning dew in lawns and fields, and myriad three-dimensional tangle or cobwebs, which have been compared to galaxies in their structural complexity.

