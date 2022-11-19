The musical honking of Canada geese and their V-shaped flocks streaming overhead are classic signs of autumn. I hear the clamor of geese as they fly low over my house, preparing to land in the hayfield in our valley. Sometimes I spot the large, black-necked birds before they take off to continue their journey. Where are they coming from, I wonder, and where are they going?

The majority of Canada geese breed in Canada and Alaska, although they now nest in all of the lower 48 states. Geese that breed in the northernmost parts of their range migrate long distances to winter in the central and southern United States and as far south as Mexico. Those nesting in southern Canada and the northern U.S. migrate shorter distances. In places where the water does not freeze and humans have created ideal goose habitat in the form of parks, golf courses and agricultural fields, Canada geese find abundant food year-round and may not migrate at all.

