Dewy spider web

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

On a foggy morning walk, it may seem as if the spider webs on your path have turned into jeweled wonders, every thread a string of gems as smooth as pearls and as sparkling as diamonds. Each of these “jewels” is a drop of water the web has collected from the misty air. As with many beautiful natural phenomena, dewdrops on a web are shaped by forces we can’t see. In this case, two factors are at play: the physics of water and the microstructures of silk.

Let’s talk first about the physics of water, starting by zooming in on the air around us. Some of that air is water, its molecules bouncing about in the gaseous state. When the air is humid and contains many water molecules, these molecules can accumulate onto objects as a very thin film of liquid water. This water tends to break apart into drops, thus the water that accumulates around the threads of a spider web will quickly separate into individual spheres.