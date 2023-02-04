A winter walk in the forest reveals a flurry of wildlife activity that often goes unnoticed during other times of the year. Often among the many tracks in the snow are the nearly heart-shaped prints of deer. The white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is common throughout the United States, with an estimated population of 30 million nationwide. In the Northeast, numbers range from roughly 100,000 deer in New Hampshire to 133,000 in Vermont and more than 300,000 in Maine. Deer are an important part of the ecosystem, but their foraging behavior can wreak havoc in forests, where browsing may contribute to the spread of invasive plants — and decrease species diversity.

Deer are herbivores and feed on acorns, beechnuts and green vegetation, including woody plants. One animal can consume up to nine pounds of food per day, and deer will forage urban backyards when food is scarce, making them a pest in some areas. Deer can live almost anywhere, but do best in areas with a combination of fields and forest. In the north — where winters are harshest — they populate forested valleys with areas of dense conifers that provide cover.

