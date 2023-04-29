Call it a flower or call it a weed — clover is a plant everyone knows. Who hasn’t idled away an hour hunting for a four-leaf clover, hoping for good luck?

A member of the legume family, clover is common in lawns and fields, in disturbed sites, and along roadsides. Of the world’s 300 clover species, none are native to the northeastern United States, although 19 species exist in New England, including the familiar white clover (Trifolium repens) and red clover (T. pratense). European settlers introduced clover as a cover crop and high-protein livestock forage, and the plant has become widely naturalized throughout the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.