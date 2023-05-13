MAG_TOS_bumblebee.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Hear ye, hear ye! The queens have emerged! We’re talking about bumblebees (genus Bombus). For several weeks each spring, any bumblebee you see is a queen — and very hard at work. She must construct her kingdom.

Her mother (the previous queen), and most of her siblings, will have perished. Unlike honey bees, bumblebees cannot overwinter as an entire colony. Only the nascent queens — called gynes — pass through winter’s veil. Roused by rising temperatures, their first priority is food. Early-blossoming plants such as pussy willows, wild geraniums, and dandelions allow them to replenish their bodies and sustain the next phase of their royal work.

