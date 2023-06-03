MAG_TOS_BabyBird.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

This is the time of year when my yard feels bursting with life, as the neighborhood welcomes eastern phoebes, ruby-throated hummingbirds and broad-winged hawks back from their long migrations. At the Center for Wild Bird Rehabilitation at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, where I work, “baby bird season” is also underway.

The dedicated rehabilitation staff will spend the next few months, from dawn until dusk, caring for hundreds of injured and orphaned birds, getting them healthy and strong enough to be released back into the wild. However, rehabilitators don’t have the resources to leave their current patients and go out to rescue every injured bird. They rely on the rest of us to be “first responders,” able to observe a potentially injured creature and bring it in for treatment if necessary. Because it can be hard to tell the difference between a bird that is truly injured and one that is perfectly healthy, we give these creatures the best chance for survival by recognizing when help is needed and knowing exactly how to get it for them.

