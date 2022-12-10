The fight for survival in nature is often brutal, lives pitted against one another in a never-ending battle for food, safety and life itself — but not always!
The ending of one life can mean multiple meals for several other animals; failure of adult predators to kill enough prey can mean an entire litter of their offspring will die.
So I was surprised when I visited Howling Mountain Wildlife Rescue this summer and watched as a young gray fox and a gaze of raccoons played together like siblings instead of life-or-death competitors.
“The poor little gray fox was brought to me as an orphan,” said wildlife rehabber Medora Plimpton, who runs the rescue center and helps dozens of wild animals each year. “She was so sad.”
The fox, not much bigger than a kitten, was one of numerous species at the refuge, but the only one of her kind, a fact that left her inconsolable at times.
Plimpton said the fox kit would cry constantly, clearly missing the bond it should have developed within a skulk of foxes, the word used for a group of the wild canines.
Fearing the fox’s loneliness was leading her to a potentially bad outcome, Plimpton decided to introduce her to the raccoons, who were bigger than her and showed no fear of her, and a new “family” was created.
“This allows the single baby to have the comfort of ‘siblings’ to sleep with and interact with instead of bonding and playing with me,” Plimpton said. “Raccoons are excellent surrogate siblings. They are very accepting of anything warm and fuzzy and could care less if the singleton doesn’t look like them.
“As the ‘family’ grows and matures, the singleton eventually stops needing the raccoon siblings and spends more time on their own doing more species-specific behavior,” she said. “Surprisingly, the singleton typically knows its own raccoon family and will steer very clear of any ‘foreign’ raccoons or humans other than me.”
Foxes and raccoons are natural competitors for food, and adult foxes do sometimes prey on small raccoons, though foxes typically avoid adult raccoons due to their size, claws and teeth.
For these animals, it was never an issue. The fox playfully chased, and was chased by, the raccoons. The raccoons accepted the fox as just one more member of their clan.
For several weeks, they lived harmoniously, first in a controlled setting, eventually in a habitat space that gave them the freedom to come and go if they pleased. One day, the fox disappeared, apparently going out on her own to investigate the broader world. The raccoons were released a few weeks later.
The little fox arrived back at Plimpton’s place a while later, as if seeking a quick visit with her surrogate family, then went on her way again, leaving Plimpton satisfied with another successful return to the wild.
“I saw the gray fox running up my driveway in my headlights in the early fall, a few weeks after she had chosen to venture out on her own,” Plimpton said. “She veered off into the woods and looked back at me. Her coat looked full and she was a healthy weight, and it made me feel honored to have been able to help get her back into the wild.”
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
