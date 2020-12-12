“Imagine yourselves as some of the very first people in North America. You are entering a land that no human has set foot in before. You’re fundamentally astronauts: No one has been there before you, no one is there to tell you how the landscape is, where anything is ― anything. You are right and properly alone.”
This was the scenario posed by Nathaniel Kitchel, an archaeology fellow at Dartmouth College, to a group of 100 people gathered around the cozy library fireplace ― and spilling out into the surrounding hallways ― at the Norwich Inn, on a cold winter night in December 2019. He continued:
“On this landscape, there are plenty of things to eat: plants and some very, very, very big animals. You have a choice to make. How are you going to move into this landscape? Are you going to hunt those huge animals, and follow them over the next hill, moving rapidly across the landscape? Or are you going to take a more measured approach, carefully exploring and learning that landscape, subsisting on plants, smaller animals and trapped game?”
Kitchel asks the group to consider the benefits and drawbacks to each approach: “Hunting those big animals, that’s high risk and high reward, and you move fast,” he says. The latter option, he points out, is lower risk, but offers lower immediate rewards.
“Think about how you would do it,” he says. He explains that archaeologists like him, who study some of the earliest peoples to inhabit the Americas, including the soil right under our feet, still aren’t quite sure how those ancient people did it.
“But we have some ideas,” he says, “and I’d like you to think about these questions over the course of my talk.”
His presentation, called “Stone tools: Exploring the lives of New England’s first human inhabitants,” was part of a series called Suds and Science that is put on by Vermont Center for Ecostudies. Topics in the series have ranged from this stone tools presentation to talks on butterfly conservation, amphibian migration, giraffe ecology, and the insects in our own backyards. The cozy setting of Kitchel’s talk was pre-COVID-19, when it was safe to gather in public, but the series is headed online this winter, giving all armchair enthusiasts a chance to access scientific discovery. When the series goes online, the format will be designed to be interactive, including interviews with the scientists and breakout discussions.
But put aside all preconceived ideas of a science presentation because this series is intentionally designed to be welcoming and engaging for the general public ― and that’s where the suds come in. Suds and Science is less lecture ― for example, series coordinator Jason Hill, a biologist with VEC, doesn’t allow projector slides of any kind ― and more casual gathering over a beer, with the opportunity to engage directly with a scientist and learn about their work.
“We’re looking to create a forum that’s welcoming and engaging,” says Hill. The pints of beer and lack of formality is part of that. “If a presenter wants to pass around a stone tool or a dead animal, that’s awesome. But PowerPoint slides, I’m not about it.”
Hill finds that when people are sitting 5 feet from each other, face to face with a scientist, it’s more like a dinner conversation. “Very quickly,” he says, “people drop the pretense and scientific terminology, which are typically barriers for the average person to think about science.” The title of the series, he explains, is meant to convey the talks aren’t pretentious.
Hill acknowledges this intimate vibe will be hard to replicate online, and some people are already experiencing screen-fatigue during the ongoing pandemic. But he points out, in some cases, moving the series online might make the talks even more accessible. For example, people won’t have to drive to Norwich in the winter to be there in person. Plus, those who are interested in a topic but might feel intimidated about being there in person, could be more likely to join online.
As for his participation, Kitchel enjoyed the opportunity to tell the human side of his work. An article that he might publish about his research is very straightforward, but “there are all these human stories along the way,” he says of what goes into making archaeological discoveries. The Suds and Science series gave him a chance to tell some of those stories ― and to a packed house, no less.
“There is something really special about being in a casual setting with the public,” he says. Plus, communicating his work to the general public feels important to him, even as if it’s the responsibility of scientists like himself to reach out to the public, especially since a great deal of scientific research is publicly funded. Overall, he hopes attending a science talk like his would be an enriching experience for people of all ages.
To look out at the landscape and imagine what it looked like without trees, or how ancient people lived and adapted to significant changes around them, all adds perspective to our own modern lives and challenges.
Says Kitchel: “Under our feet, there is tremendous human history.”
Recordings of some previous Suds and Science talks, provided by Community Access Television in Norwich, are available on the VEC website. Pre-registration is required to attend upcoming talks. See videos of previous talks and register for upcoming online talks at vtecostudies.org/suds-and-science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.