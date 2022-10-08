When Daniel Barlow walks through a cemetery, he sees much more than a bunch of gravestones. With broad glances, he can surmise what the community has been like over generations. By the size and type of stone used, he can read the general wealth of the town he is visiting. And then, as he looks more closely at the stones themselves, Barlow can examine the epithets and symbolism and tell you a lot about the people who are buried there.

Barlow’s fascination has been with him a lifetime, from the early days of growing up near quaint Hollis, New Hampshire, and seeing the local cemetery, which was nestled off the quintessential Main Street, packed tight with graves — some that included creepy carvings, including a skull flanked by wings (known as “death’s head”) that caught his attention.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.