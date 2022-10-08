When Daniel Barlow walks through a cemetery, he sees much more than a bunch of gravestones. With broad glances, he can surmise what the community has been like over generations. By the size and type of stone used, he can read the general wealth of the town he is visiting. And then, as he looks more closely at the stones themselves, Barlow can examine the epithets and symbolism and tell you a lot about the people who are buried there.
Barlow’s fascination has been with him a lifetime, from the early days of growing up near quaint Hollis, New Hampshire, and seeing the local cemetery, which was nestled off the quintessential Main Street, packed tight with graves — some that included creepy carvings, including a skull flanked by wings (known as “death’s head”) that caught his attention.
“It had a different energy than the rest of the town,” he said.
The folklore behind graveyards is that it is the place “where the veil between life and death is thinnest,” Barlow said of being spooked by cemeteries as a kid. “Culture was telling me that it could be dangerous.”
Today, Barlow lives in Barre City, the “Granite Center of the World,” where an entire industry and local economy has been built on gravestones, mausoleums, sculptures, monuments, and so much more. Barlow is the executive director of the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre.
On a dreary Friday morning recently, the leaves just starting to work their autumn magic, Barlow and I met at Elmwood Cemetery in Barre. I grew up in Barre, and know the local cemeteries as well as anyone who grew up in town knows them. I have often attended burials or taken leisurely walks. I used to do training runs through Hope Cemetery because its perimeter is an even mile, and the scenery inside that route is unmatched: thousands of monuments that show off the craftsmanship of Barre’s most talented stone carvers.
While Hope Cemetery is the nationally acclaimed museum piece, Barlow wanted to meet at Elmwood.
“I feel there’s more to tell here,” he said.
Whenever Barlow moves to a new community, he visits the cemeteries instead of reading a town history. His strolls through public cemeteries tell him just as much.
That curiosity morphed into wanting to visit cemeteries around Vermont, sometimes seeking out the graves of famous or prominent people. But it became the symbolism and messaging on stones that really piqued his interest.
“It wasn’t until years later that I started to do research on what all of the symbols meant,” he said.
It became a study that has taken him far and wide to graveyards across Vermont and beyond.
“I am looking for rare or unusual artwork, more in the realm of folk art,” he said. “(The carver) might not have been a master or an expert, but they would do stone carvings and bring in unusual imagery and unusual symbolism … Something that sticks out from the ocean of typical cemetery artwork.”
Barlow said in Vermont, there are lots of signs of Puritanical tradition. “This was a religion that had a very cruel outlook on life: You lived to suffer.”
He went on: “Part of the Puritan ethic is that you can’t draw away from the glory of God. … That meant no fancy artwork. … That meant the artwork on the gravestones end up being very grim and very reflective of the religious culture.”
The gravestones often were telling visitors to live their lives to the fullest because “death was right around the corner,” he said.
But then the messaging became more spiritual in nature here in Vermont. The carvings started to include more symbolism supporting the idea the spirit was on its way to heaven. Barlow describes the messaging as “softening more, more spiritual.”
During our rainy stroll through Elmwood Cemetery, we saw imagery or urns and veils, inverted torches, willow trees, clasped hands, fingers pointing skyward. A grave shaped like a tree stump catches our eye. Barlow states simply, “life cut short.”
We see roses (love), thistle (sorrow, often of Scottish descent), lamp (remembrance or immortality), pineapple (prosperity), as well as symbols for Masons, Knights of Columbus and other service groups. The carvings are everywhere; the names odd yet familiar; the birth and death dates telling.
“The garden variety cemetery in New England has a lot to tell,” Barlow said, remarking that it is always good to carry some water when you visit a graveyard, because putting a splash of water on hard-to-read sections of a stone can make it easier.
“You always have to be respectful,” he said. “Of course, this is a final resting place first.”
Greg Melville also has a thing about graveyards.
He just published “Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries” (Abrams Press).
Cemeteries tell us about our beliefs, principles, economics and cultural values, says Melville in this examination of how we treat, and mistreat, our dead.
Given the topic, Melville moves briskly and with a keen eye for connections, trends and the absurd.
He notes, for example that post-World War II layouts of suburbs were inspired by the simplicity of design that began decades earlier in cemeteries. The book states the 144,000 cemeteries in the United States collectively take up more room than the entire state of Delaware.
Dying is big business in America; Melville writes that the “death-industrial complex” generates $20 billion in annual sales.
According to a recent review, “The book peeks over the horizon at what’s ahead in the dying business, given how many urban cemeteries are full or nearly so, and having trouble maintaining themselves because they lack new income.”
It goes on: “Melville has researched, reported and written a powerful book that not only summons us to embrace equitable treatment of all Americans in death but also in life. It’s up to us to remedy the injustices of the past in America’s burial grounds because as Melville reminds us, the “the dead have no voice.”
For Barlow, however, cemeteries will always be about appreciation, artwork, stories and history.
His strolls through graveyards always will be a source of relaxation and interest. As he has gotten older, he has started thinking about his own mortality and legacy. He has lost dear friends. And a heart attack gave him a glimpse beyond his morbid curiosity.
As of the other day, however, Barlow had not decided on a gravestone or what might go on it.
Steven Pappas is executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
