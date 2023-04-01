The first time I saw a screech owl, it was sitting on the hand of a Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences employee, its big eyes flashing as it watched a crowd watch it.

The tiny owl, called Miami, looked from person to person during a small public presentation, at passing birds in the sky, at its handler and finally at me. In what seemed like slow motion, Miami half-closed the clear eyelid on the eye facing me, known as a nictitating membrane, which helps moisturize and protect the eye.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.