The first time I saw a screech owl, it was sitting on the hand of a Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences employee, its big eyes flashing as it watched a crowd watch it.
The tiny owl, called Miami, looked from person to person during a small public presentation, at passing birds in the sky, at its handler and finally at me. In what seemed like slow motion, Miami half-closed the clear eyelid on the eye facing me, known as a nictitating membrane, which helps moisturize and protect the eye.
The owl might as well have been winking at me.
I fell in love instantly — and began what’s become a near obsession with finding and watching wild screech owls across Vermont. Thanks to help from other birders and a lot of luck, I currently visit three screech owls regularly, and a fourth occasionally, each visit filled with anticipation.
Will she be visible today? Will the wind keep her deep inside the nest? Is her dead tree still standing?
One nest site in Chittenden County creates unique levels of hope each time I visit, because despite a half-dozen visits this winter, I’ve yet to get a really clear look at it. The nest is quite close to a driveway, though in a rural setting, so most visits have included seeing just the tops of the bird’s ear tufts — or nothing at all.
I’ve only seen his entire face one time, the whole bird not once.
Another site not too far from the first provides about a 50% success rate. The bird often peeks up from its nest and up through the hole it goes in and out of, but it’s in a very busy locale, with cars whizzing by regularly and a fair number of people parking to go into a nearby business. It’s a nice site for a quick look, but that’s all.
A third site I visit is a bit off the beaten bath, out of the way from any of my regular travels across Vermont, so I only visit occasionally. The bird lives in a human-made nest box, which provides a decent view from a nearby public road, but it has less appeal for photography.
My favorite screech owl lives in a rural part of Rutland County, my favorite thanks to her gorgeous red coloring (screech owls can be gray or red) and her propensity for resting in the wintertime sunlight during the day, her little body often filling the entire opening of an old woodpecker hole in a dead tree.
I’ve stopped to see her six or seven times this winter, and she’s obliged by sitting in her doorway every time. Screech owls hunt and feed primarily at night and sleep most of the day, and their feather patterns provide incredible camouflage, so it’s a treat to be able to see her pretty much at will.
As a photographer, I’m always looking for that perfect shot, and though I’ve spent hours this winter taking hundreds of photos of this bird, “perfect” remains an unachieved goal.
During my most recent visit, I thought for sure I was going to finally succeed. The bird was sitting at the closest edge of the entry hole, her minuscule claws gripping the wood. It was a chilly day, and she had fluffed her feathers out, filling the opening.
For her, it was a prefect spot to warm up and sleep. For me, it was a tantalizing opportunity — if she’d just open her eyes for a few seconds.
The sun was perfect, her feathers bursting with color. Her ear tufts occasionally stuck up above the top of the hole, helping her blend in with the tree even when watched through the equivalence of a 3,200-mm lens.
But she simply didn’t open her eyes, except a couple of times when she leaned back into the hole, and her half-opened eyes were covered with deep shadows.
I left a few times to see what other wildlife I could find nearby, eventually returning each time to the owl with an increasing hope that she’d be sitting just as pretty, but this time she’d give me a nice wink, like Miami did back at VINS. She didn’t.
I eventually left disappointed, with some nice pictures to be sure, but perfection still waiting to be captured.
Steve Costello is a former independent editor and Green Mountain Power executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
