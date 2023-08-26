The rain showers and fog arrived along Cape Cod about the same time as me — about the same time I thought hopes for any decent wildlife photos disappeared.
My wife and I were there primarily to visit a friend and get outside along the coast, marshland and ponds, my cameras packed in hopes of spending some time with the ospreys and other birds that can normally be found seemingly everywhere on the cape.
No sooner had we arrived and unloaded our bags, I heard the first chereek, chereek, chereek of an osprey, right outside our friend’s house along the Bass River in Dennis. The bird was obviously close, but I couldn’t actually see it among the giant oaks and scraggly pines along the water.
A short walk away, our friend showed us the first of more than a dozen osprey nests I would see during the next few days — but other than one brief visit, the weather wasn’t cooperating. Mist and fog were the common denominator, providing poor light for long-range shots and a growing frustration.
The first visit was in the evening, with the sun behind clouds and darkness setting in, but I was optimistic the next morning would provide a better opportunity.
With decent light initially welcoming me just after sunrise, I zipped back to the same location to see what I could see. A lone osprey sat in the nest, its head barely sticking up above the sticks, and I made a few images while hoping for a better portrait opportunity.
The next few days proved increasingly frustrating. We took some long bike rides and nice walks, but for days on end, virtually all the birds I was hoping to see were veiled by the weather, sometimes by some of the finest mist I’ve ever seen, more often by fog as thick as peanut butter.
Thanks for that line, Yukon Cornelius!
Finally, on a 30-mile bike ride along the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which was beautifully cool in the mist, I came across a small wetland barely 25 feet off the trail, a green heron fishing in the shallow water. I pedaled past it, hopped off my bike, pulled my camera and a long lens from my backpack, and poked between a bunch of shrubbery to see if I could get a decent shot.
The light was terrible and the mist continued to hang in the air, but the bird snapped up one small fish after another, and after a bit, I got one shot I really liked, the bird mirrored in the relatively still water.
Maybe my luck was changing.
The next morning, the fog continued to hang on as I went for my morning run, which took me past the river and a series of large posts that gulls and ospreys seemed to favor. As I ran past the area, a lone, young osprey fished the waterway, swooping down through the fog a few times but coming up empty each time. When my run was over, I drove back to the site, hoping to catch my favorite bird catching a fish.
No such luck, as the fishing youngster was way too far away, and masked by the fog. I sat down on a boardwalk to wait for a better opportunity, and my second bit of good luck arrived.
The bird flew to within 50 feet of me, landed on a pole, and surveyed the river for the next five minutes, showing off the cluster of brown “necklace” feathers that showed she was a girl, and her brownish-red eyes and white feather tips that showed she was a new fledgling. A perfect portrait opportunity!
The rest of that day and all of the next, our last on the cape, were filled with more fog and showers. But as that last day wound down, Mother Nature finally released the kind of light I’d been seeking for days.
A sliver of sunlight peaked out from the clouds as I watched a semipalmated plover pick its way along a mudflat, lighting the bird perfectly and giving me my third decent photo, and my favorite shot of the week.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and The Times Argus reporter and editor and Green Mountain Power executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography.