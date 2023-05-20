MAG_Costello_thumbnail
Photo by Steve Costello

Fifteen timber rattlesnakes, going about their business in rugged, remote terrain in Rutland County, recently convinced me that one of mainstream society’s most common beliefs about wildlife is completely wrong.

From the writing of Genesis, in which God tells the snake it is “cursed above all cattle, and above every beast of the field,” to popular culture that routinely presents snakes as mean or evil, they are among the most maligned of creatures. Rattlesnakes, in particular, are widely feared and associated with bad things in much of American society — deception and death among them.

