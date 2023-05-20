Fifteen timber rattlesnakes, going about their business in rugged, remote terrain in Rutland County, recently convinced me that one of mainstream society’s most common beliefs about wildlife is completely wrong.
From the writing of Genesis, in which God tells the snake it is “cursed above all cattle, and above every beast of the field,” to popular culture that routinely presents snakes as mean or evil, they are among the most maligned of creatures. Rattlesnakes, in particular, are widely feared and associated with bad things in much of American society — deception and death among them.
Yet, a day spent with state herpetologist Luke Groff, a couple of workers helping him count and catalog snakes, and one of just two known rattlesnake populations in Vermont won me over. The 15 snakes we saw left me in reverence for their beauty and anatomy, and amazed at their calm, even placid, demeanor.
But this isn’t a story of love at first sight. It’s a story of a short courtship, quickly growing appreciation and ultimately, awe.
The day starts with a truck ride to one of the few locations in Vermont where rattlesnakes still live — and have lived for hundreds of years — perhaps a thousand or more. They were nearly wiped out in Vermont thanks to a bounty of $1 per head offered until 1971.
Since 1986, rattlesnakes have been protected in Vermont. They are listed as an endangered species, hence Groff’s work monitoring their health, reproduction and population expansion, contraction or stability. Based on work by his predecessor, Doug Blodgett, the Nature Conservancy, a few other individuals and his continuing efforts, Groff estimates fewer than 500 rattlesnakes live here.
As we pile out of Groff’s truck for a hike to the snakes’ realm, he offers snake hooks to each of us and hands out snake chaps — protective coverings that wrap around the tops of our boots and lower legs, in case one of us unwittingly surprises a snake.
There’s an air of excitement and anticipation as we methodically begin to walk through dense forest and undergrowth toward the rocky terrain the rattlers call home. As we get closer, the ground is covered with talus — loose rocks spreading down the steep grade — along with leaves, downed trees and branches, making for slippery and uneven footing.
“If you slip, don’t put your hand down to break your fall,” Groff says. He doesn’t explain why, but it’s obvious: We don’t want to surprise a snake with a bare arm or hand.
The sighting of the first rattlesnake boosts my heart rate and sends a shot of adrenaline through my body.
As Groff and the others record info about the color, size and activity of the snake, I fumble with the lens cap on my camera as I watch the snake basking in a bed of leaves on the sunny, warm day. For a minute or two, I’m incapable of doing what I came to do — photograph Vermont rattlesnakes for the first time in my 60 years.
I’m not scared — I’m thrilled to see the snake — but my unbridled excitement means my hands are as shaky as the leaves on a tree. I fear the snake will disappear as quickly as it was found, but instead it defies every preconceived notion I had.
It doesn’t rattle its tail.
It doesn’t lift its head in preparation for a strike.
It doesn’t slither away.
It simply continues to do what it had been doing — soaking up the warm sun. I quickly relax.
As Groff and the others finish their note-taking and discussion about the snake and begin to scan more rocks, leaves and moss for others, I quickly screw my camera onto a monopod, the tripod’s simpler and more mobile cousin, settle about 10 feet from the snake, and shoot dozens of frames with a long lens.
The snake doesn’t move a muscle, and after a few minutes, I hear one of the others say they’ve found another one. “Thanks for posing,” I say to the first snake as I head uphill to join Groff and the others.
Each snake found is catalogued, and as we make our way up and across the hillside, looking between, under, beside and on top of hundreds of rocks as we go, Groff stops to check out a system he previously installed that can track snakes as they come and go from a known den.
One snake has a head no bigger than a nickel, while others appear to be about 2 inches wide and 3 inches long. Some snakes, like the first one, never move. Others silently withdraw under rocks as we approach. Roughly a third of the snakes we see rattle their tails, but none of them appear aggressive or threatening.
It feels like they are simply notifying us of their presence, rather than threatening a bite.
We eventually find the biggest snake of the day, as thick as my lower forearm, coiled up between the bases of two moss-covered rocks. Groff says it’s probably a female.
Her long black tail, capped with a tan rattle, points directly at me as I line up my shot from a safe distance, but it never quivers.
Her black tongue shoots out of her month as I begin to focus on her, and I get a neat shot. The tongue helps her gather scents from the air, and though she no doubt could smell me and our eyes lock on one another, she remains calm and cool.
Her shiny eyes are as black as a moonless night — seemingly a shade or two darker than her primarily black body, which is graced with tan bands every inch or so. The underside of her face is white. While the scales on her body look soft, like leather, the scales on her head look hard, like armor.
For nearly seven minutes, I photograph her from several different angles, slowly and quietly repositioning myself each time I move so I don’t disturb her. I shoot nearly 120 frames. She sits placidly, unblinking, though never once breaking her gaze upon me.
It feels like she’s given me a gift.
“That was absolutely amazing,” I tell Groff a few minutes later. “She was completely chill.”
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and The Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography.
