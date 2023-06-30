Thinking of the battle for survival in nature often conjures up images of a keystone predator chasing down prey, or majestic birds like osprey or eagles grabbing fish from the water without missing a wingbeat, lunch on the go, so to speak.
But the greatest threat to some birds is sitting right next to them in the nest — their siblings.
One of the most common battles for survival occurs daily in bird nests big and small, as avian siblings battle for food delivered by mom and dad. Many birds lay and hatch their eggs a few days apart to ensure a better chance of survival for at least one chick. That leaves chicks No. 2 and No. 3, if they hatch, at a distinct disadvantage to chick No. 1, which has the size and strength to push siblings out, or outcompete them for food offered by the parents.
Great egret babies compete for food and survival in a fascinating battle of sharp bills, long necks and aggressive feeding. The birds, also known as American egrets, great white egrets and common egrets, grow from tiny balls of down, with feathers on their heads akin to punk-rock Mohawks, into 2-foot fighters in just a few weeks.
By 3 weeks of age, they are walking around outside their nests, and by 6 to 7 weeks, they are flying, looking for all the world like their parents.
While great egrets are elegant, flashy birds, during those first six or seven weeks of life, the battle for survival in the nest can be a bloody, dangerous fight — even for the parents.
I recently had the opportunity to photograph a great egret family, including mom, dad and five battling babies, for a couple of hours, and the beak-to-beak combat was fascinating — and brutal.
Calm siblings, quietly standing in a row when their parents were out of the nest, became a blur of twisting necks and clattering bills as their parents returned with fish. Long, sharp bills clicked and clacked against one another, poking and prodding as their owners tried to get as much food as possible.
Egret chicks can spear and kill one another with their bills, and while no blood was shed on this day, it seemed a wonder that none of the birds — including the parents — lost an eye or was otherwise injured in the battle for supremacy among the babies.
The chicks were already about 2 feet tall, their parents about 3 feet, and though the fish on the menu seemed plentiful, the parents’ arrival with each fish precipitated a fight. Bills flashed from every angle, as each baby tried to get its bill into or over the bill of the parents.
The baby egret’s accuracy of bill placement was all over the map, or more precisely, all over the necks and heads of their parents. This was not a traditional family dinner — it was a free for all!
At one point, the mother returned with a large fish, which was wedged into the back of her throat, but clearly visible when she opened her mouth to offer it to the youngsters. They were so aggressive, I thought she’d be injured in the fight for the prize.
Two babies snapped their bills around her neck, a third latched onto her head just above her bill, and another attempted to lock its bill over the opening of the mom’s bill. It looked like the babies were trying to kill the mom, but she was a portrait in patience, closing her eyes to protect them and standing open-mouth until one of the chicks finally retrieved the fish and swallowed it whole.
With five mouths to feed, mom almost immediately lifted off for another fishing expedition, destined to end with a similar food fight.
Her babies, meanwhile, returned to their placid lineup, each silently watching the sky for mom and dad, the calm before the next battle in their continuing fight for survival.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and The Times Argus reporter and editor and Green Mountain Power executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography.