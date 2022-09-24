Most Vermonters can step outside on a clear evening and see what appears to be the majority of the 2,500 stars visible to the human eye. But across the United States, more than 90% of people can’t see the stars where they live due to light pollution. Even here in northern New England, our view of the night sky can be interrupted by light seeping into the horizons from more densely populated areas nearby.
Fortunately, several groups are working across the Northeast to reduce light pollution and conserve or increase access to what they call “dark sky.” With established dark sky sites, dark sky educational programming, and plans for reducing light pollution, these groups are improving life for wildlife and humans alike, and strengthening the connection between us and the natural world.
“Light pollution is a major issue both upstream and in real time, and downstream,” said Doug Arion, the executive director of Mountains of Stars, an organization based in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, that provides astronomy-based programming and activities.
For example, explained Arion, when we make electricity to run street lamps, there is an environmental cost to burning coal or natural gas to create that lighting. There is a societal cost, too, and in some cases, these costs go toward lighting that isn’t be used effectively — or at all.
In the places where those lights are shining, there is decreased pollination for birds and insects, and the flowering timing for plants and trees can be affected, even causing flowering too early, when young blooms are susceptible to frost. Fireflies aren’t able to see each other, which they need to do to reproduce.
Glare from lighting can be a safety issue for humans as well, and people living in light-polluted areas have higher instances of certain hormone-related cancers and altered development in adolescents, explained Arion.
He recently worked with the Appalachian Mountain Club, a conservation and recreation organization, on their dark sky program. On Sept. 8, the AMC launched See the Dark, a public awareness program to highlight the importance of the night sky and elevate understanding of the impact of light pollution. The program includes an online information campaign and a free educational unit designed for middle school teachers.
Susan Arnold, interim president and CEO at AMC, said dark sky is important for several reasons. For our entire human history, explained Arnold, we have been living with dark skies; it’s only very recently that lighting has been added. This extra lighting affects biorhythms for us and animals, both of whom depend on darkness at night. Take migratory birds, for example: “As we learn more about them,” said Arnold, “we can see that, when the night sky becomes obscured, it throws things off for wildlife.” As for humans, light disturbs our ability to rest which, in turn, affects our health.
“We’re meant to have dark skies as part of our life,” said Arnold.
See the Dark is about educating people regarding the loss of dark sky, as well as learning it is still accessible in certain places, like the Maine woods, which is one of the darkest spots in the eastern United States. It’s also about working to bring it back, such as through efforts to reduce light pollution.
“This is a problem we have, but it’s also not insoluble,” said Arnold.
As part of See the Dark, AMC created a website, www.SeeTheDark.org, dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop for videos and stories highlighting the benefit of the dark sky.
In addition, AMC created a Dark Sky Classroom Program to raise awareness of this issue. The free, three-day mini-unit created by educators and aligned with education standards, is designed to help students learn about light pollution and the benefit of dark skies. Arnold said the new website is getting a lot of traffic from educators.
As an added incentive, AMC is also announcing a companion digital photo essay contest in which students can submit their work and be entered to win prizes. One teacher and their class will win a two-night stargazing experience at the AMC’s Little Lyford Lodge in Maine’s Moosehead Lake region.
“It’s incredible that so many people cannot see the beauty that exists right above their heads,” said Arnold. “Our hope is to start a conversation that leads to a greater appreciation of the dark.”
Another spot for resources on dark sky, including state-by-state lists of dark sky sites, where the night sky is best visible, is the Go Astronomy website. Many of the dark sky sites listed for Vermont are in Groton State Forest, including Seyon Lodge, plus Kettle Pond and Big Deer state parks, and Boulder Beach. Also on the list are Maidstone State Park in Guildhall and Breezy Hill in Springfield, where a local astronomy group operates a clubhouse called Stellafane.
Arion, with Mountains of Stars, is part of the astronomy group at Stellafane. His work at Mountains of Stars is about creating environmental awareness through a cosmic perspective, as it says on the website www.mountainsofstars.org. Arion said he is troubled by the way people treat the environment, with many people acting like human beings are the most important.
Astrology, however, is something everyone likes, especially seeing the remarkable photos from the Hubble Space Telescope. It’s accessible; it’s an entry point, he said, to talking with people about the natural world.
“When you look at the night sky and realize every one of those stars is a burning ball of gas, light years away,” said Arion, “you realize, maybe I’m not the most important thing.”
