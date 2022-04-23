As the earth softens and Vermont’s natural vegetation finds new roots, another ecological cornerstone is springing back to life in the hearts of towns and cities across the state — community gardening.
During the pandemic, many community gardens flourished as both new and experienced growers took to the soil to pass the time or ensure food security.
But as a new season starts and cases are on the decline, what has truly kept these gardens alive in the minds of participants and organizers is exactly who these plots are meant to serve: the community. Here is a sampling of what’s going on in a few Vermont communities.
BarreIn Barre, Community Garden Committee Chair Amanda Garland is no stranger to growth, whether that be in the plots she oversees or in the strides the gardens her committee runs have made in their six years of operation.
Garland, who teaches the Natural Resources and Sustainability program at Central Vermont Career Center, collaborated with her students at the time to build the Elmwood Community in 2017. The subsequent Garfield Playground Community Garden was built two years after and the Brook Street Community Garden a year after Garfield.
Garland and her students now use the three gardens as a lab space and assist community growers in their projects.
“The effect (these gardens) had was that neighbors were meeting each other for the first time. We’ve heard from the gardeners that it helped them create a sense of community,” Garland said. “People were like, ‘I met my neighbor.’ It’s not, ‘Oh, I made a friend who lives across town.’ It was (that) you met someone who has maybe lived next to you for 10 years.”
Ellen Sivret, a community gardener who is in her fourth season at the Elmwood location, said the opportunity caught her attention when she moved to the city. Since she grew up on a farm, she missed having the space to grow.
“It’s a really very peaceful spot in the middle of the city. And there are eight plots, so I got to make new friends (and) meet new people with a shared love of gardening. We talk about what each other is growing,” Sivret said. “It’s like having a camp for me since I like to garden so much.”
Like many other gardens across Vermont, Garland said demand hit a new high during the pandemic and that retention at the locations is better than ever.
“Our gardeners were really active. It was only positive for sure,” Garland said. “Folks were thinking about food security as well (as) wanting to feel a little more connected to their food.”
PittsfordFor Krysta Piccoli, organizer of the community garden at the Pittsford Village Farm, food security also played a big role in the motives of gardeners who cared for plots during the pandemic.
“We had quite a few people signing up around COVID because, one, they needed something to do. And also just getting less from the grocery store — they could grow a few vegetables and save themselves a trip to the grocery store,” Piccoli said.
The garden, which usually sees about 10 to 15 gardeners each season, still has open plots for any interested in participating, including those who live outside of Pittsford.
And while the garden usually has leftover plots, Piccoli said the space never goes to waste, as she always plants something that is made available to the community or can be donated to local shelters or food shelves.
“There are a lot of people who will start plots and then get busy and realize they don’t have time for it. They’ll email me and say, ‘I don’t have time, but there’s so much in there. Have anybody take some.’ And we had a year where we had someone bring a pickup truck because we filled up the pickup truck (with food) and they donated it to the to the Rutland mission,” Piccoli said.
RutlandNearby to Pittsford, Rutland’s community gardens are not yet in full swing, but programs are being offered by the Rutland Recreation Department to local residents and participants eager to get the growing season started.
Upcoming is the “Day in the Dirt” event on April 30, which is sponsored by the Vermont Garden Network and invites any interested to visit the two gardens the department oversees, Northwest Community Garden on Baxter Street and Northeast Community Garden on Woodstock Avenue, to prepare plots for the upcoming season.
For Scott Courcelle, owner of Alchemy Gardens in Shrewsbury and a frequent collaborator and teacher of the workshops put on by the department, Rutland’s gardens provide a place for individuals to meet, share a love of gardening, and make use of these spaces that would otherwise be underutilized.
“(Rutland) is such an incredible model. It adds this ability for folks to be doing this type of work,” Courcelle said. “Far fewer people have comfort with these sorts of skills than was the case 50 years ago, and certainly 100 years ago. The community garden is a really awesome way of rebuilding that into our communities.”
Courcelle will be teaching a “Prepping & Planting for Success” workshop on June 3 at the Northeast Community Garden for beginner and intermediate gardeners. All interested are asked to register ahead of time.
Though Rutland’s community gardens didn’t see as high of an interest increase during the pandemic as cities that had fewer homes with large backyards and lawns, Program Director for the Godnick Adult Center and coordinator the gardens April Cioffi said participants are still passionate and that the use of “collaborative gardening” has made the prospect more available to new gardeners.
“Every year, we have quite a few returning gardeners that have been there for years. And then this year, we got a handful of brand new (people) to our community gardens,” Cioffi said. “The undertaking of a community garden plot can sometimes feel daunting for an individual. But with (collaborative gardening), if you spread it across two to four people, you can still get a great crop out of it that’s shared.”
MiddleburySimilarly to Rutland, Middlebury is not a town lacking space for individual growers to cultivate at-home gardens.
But for gardeners like Michelle Black who work a plot at the community garden outside Porter Medical Center, “it’s the camaraderie (that) keeps us coming back.”
Black is in her fourth year on the Board of Directors for the garden out of the five that she’s been growing at the space.
Atop not having adequate soil or sun at her previous homes, community gardening has provided Black with great opportunities to meet her neighbors.
“Once your kids are grown it’s tricky to meet new people,” Black said. “We’re gardening because we are passionate about gardening and passionate about the idea of the garden.”
With the garden situated right outside of the hospital kitchen, the growers upkeep an herb garden from which the chef can pick from — something he was unable to maintain while feeding the flood of patients during the pandemic.
“Having worked in a hospital, I know that sometimes you just need to go outside and take a breather — and be able to stay there and look at something growing and some beautiful flowers or some beautiful vegetable plants and just have that moment with nature. So we really do value being able to provide that,” board of directors member and gardener Beverly Darling said of the garden’s other benefits.
In addition to the support for hospital staff, the Middlebury Community Garden has previously donated produce to a food shelf organized by HOPE – a local nonprofit that is dedicated to aiding the lives of those in poverty. The growers are also seeking to expand to another garden space owned by the hospital to possibly be used to continue growing crops for donation.
CommunitiesOf the countless community gardens across Vermont and the vast ways in which each is run, the sentiment continually echoed was just how much these efforts provide their growers.
“One thing (community gardening) has done over time is it has brought people together. You know, ‘Hey, how’s your garden doing today?’ That kind of thing. You get to know them as individuals, but you also learn from each other,” Mendon-based Master Gardener Rich Carlson said. “People get an inner self-satisfaction knowing that they grew some veggies that they put on their dinner table.”
And for those who have yet to take a leap into community gardening, operators, organizers and gardeners everywhere couldn’t recommend it highly enough.
“Having a community garden plot basically changed the trajectory of (my, and my wife’s,) entire life,” Courcelle said. “Knowing that some people haven’t experienced a positive experience in a community garden, it could be actually life-changing for them.”
