Small businesses bring character to their communities. They are an integral part of small economies, and many people prefer shopping from mom-and-pop retailers rather than buying from large corporations. If you’re considering starting a small business in your own community, you might get some inspiring ideas by checking out a local newspaper like The Times Argus. In addition, these tips will prepare you for the realities of opening a small business!
Benefits of small businesses
Why are small businesses so important to their communities? Strong towns state small businesses create jobs, keep money flowing through the local economy, provide tax revenue and often partner with charities in the area to give back. Plus, entrepreneurs who were born and raised in a particular town have a vested interest in making it a better place!
Planning and budgeting
Maybe you already have a business idea in mind, but you need to flesh out the nitty-gritty details with a business plan. In addition, you’ll have to create a business budget. In these documents, you can write down everything from your marketing strategy to your estimated expenses.
Form an LLC
While you can technically launch your business without choosing a structure, filing for this process early on is in your best interest. With LLC status, you’ll be able to establish limited liability for your company, therefore protecting your personal assets. Plus, forming an LLC will grant you special tax benefits and management flexibility and thankfully, the process doesn’t require much paperwork. You don’t necessarily have to pay high fees for a lawyer to file — instead, you can either file by yourself or use a budget-friendly online formation service to get it done.
Invest in the right equipment
Whether you’ll be renting a brick-and-mortar office or retail space or working from home, you’ll need to invest in the proper equipment to manage your day-to-day operations. Check in with other entrepreneurs to see if they have any used equipment they could sell you for a lower price. If you plan to run your business from home, you’ll definitely want a pair of noise-canceling headphones to block out distractions so you can fully concentrate. Shop around online to get the best deal. You should also shop for a sturdy desk, a comfortable chair and a printer.
Hire locally
By hiring local residents, you can help more people in your community find gainful employment. To choose the right candidates, SurePayroll recommends creating clear, specific job descriptions, asking for referrals from people you know and trust, and establishing a structured interview process. You could even try running an ad in the classifieds of your local paper. If you know anyone in your area who is looking for work and you think they have the skills to help you build your business, why not reach out and offer them the opportunity to interview?
Spend time networking
During your first year or so in business, you’ll likely have countless questions about how to improve your company, boost your sales, and become a better manager for your team. The best way to get personalized advice is by networking with other local entrepreneurs! You could consider becoming a member of your local Chamber of Commerce, attending local events for your industry, and even connecting with small business owners in your area through social media. Don’t be afraid to ask questions after forming a personal connection with someone — they want to see you succeed, because your success is the community’s success!
Becoming a small business owner allows you to serve your community while making a living. It’s hard work — but it’s also very fulfilling! With these tips, you’ll be ready to move forward with your business launch.
