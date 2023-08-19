Since the mid-20th century, allergic and autoimmune diseases have been more prevalent among the global population. Modern life has done so much to improve our health (Calvin Coolidge might faint in today’s supermarket!) but as the saying goes, we take the good with the bad. For instance, research shows that babies born by cesarean suffer an increased risk of atopic disease, and children given antibiotics before age 1 are twice as likely to develop it.

The modern diet, which is dominated by much that is not actual “food,” as well as being increasingly stationary or desk-bound as work and play becomes more digitized, and prolonged use of pharmaceuticals, may be exacerbating risk factors. In so many ways, the discovery and application of antibiotics and steroids have been invaluable in humanity’s general fight against disease, but dermatology stands out among medical disciplines where overuse of those treatments show diminishing returns over time.