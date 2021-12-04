Dec. 14 marks what would have been the 105th birthday of Shirley Jackson. Born in San Francisco in 1916, she went on to write one of our greatest short stories, “The Lottery.” It was first published by The New Yorker in 1948, the story of a village that annually conducts a ceremony leading up to the stoning of one of its own residents.
While a student at the University of Syracuse, in the late 1930s, Shirley met Stanley Hyman, the man who would become her husband. Shortly thereafter, in 1940, the two got married and struck out for New York City, him having secured a job writing for The New Yorker while establishing himself as a literary critic.
In 1945, Stanley was offered a professorship at Bennington College. The young couple settled into a 14-room house on Prospect Street where Shirley would write “The Lottery,” as well as her first novel, “The Road Through the Wall,” of which she declared, “The first book is the book you have to write to get back at your parents. Once you get that out of the way, you can start writing books.” Despite the difficulties Jackson had with her parents, she maintained her sense of humor to the point where, later on in her life, “Desi Arnaz inquired about her interest in writing a screenplay for Lucille Ball.”
Shirley and Stanley didn’t move to Hollywood, but they did take leave of North Bennington, residing for a while in Westport, Connecticut, thinking they might live there permanently. But as biographer Judy Oppenheimer explains in “Private Demons: The Life of Shirley Jackson:” “The Westport community was not perfect either, Shirley had discovered — too suburban for her taste.”
So it was back to North Bennington during Bennington College’s golden years when some of the country’s most acclaimed artists and scholars were, as Oppenheimer puts it, “lured to the campus by the idea of a genuinely free, creative environment, and found it close enough to ideal that they settled down to stay.”
Among the esteemed regulars was the novelist Ralph Ellison, of “Invisible Man” fame, and just as we relish in wondering what a Lucille Ball/Shirley Jackson collaboration might have been, we relish in wondering what the conversations were between Jackson and the man who, at the time, was America’s foremost African American writer.
Aside from all the celebrities who made their way onto the campus, Jackson was intrigued by the disappearance in 1946 of Bennington College student Paula Jean Welden. Having just finished a shift working at the school cafeteria, she returned to her dormitory long enough to tell her roommate that she was going to take a walk on The Long Trail, the entrance of which was but a short distance away. It was Dec. 1 and snowflakes were gently floating down. But they turned into a blinding blizzard, and Welden was never seen or heard from again.
Jackson contemplated the mystery in her stories, “The Daemon Lover” and “The Missing Girl.” At one point, the mystery so consumed her that she had to tease her thoughts out at greater length which resulted in her 1951 novel “Hangsaman.”
In 1953, Shirley and Stanley purchased a house on North Bennington’s Main Street. It was less than a mile from where they had lived on Prospect Street. The new home would be even more sprawling than the first, this one having 20 rooms, a necessity for shelving their approximately 100,000 books. At this location, the author churned out hundreds of stories for popular magazines such as Ladies Home Journal, Harper’s, Woman’s Day, Mademoiselle, McCall’s and The Saturday Evening Post.
She also continued writing novels, the most acclaimed being her 1959 thriller “The Haunting of Hill House.” The Wall Street Journal in short order declared it the “greatest haunted-house story ever written.” Master of the macabre, Stephen King, did not restrict his analysis to just haunted houses but assessed it as being “one of the finest horror novels,” period. Hollywood came running, producing, in 1963, “The Haunting,” which would become a horror movie classic.
In her final novel, “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” Jackson undertakes what was a career-long proclivity for conducting psychological analyses. In that novel, the author is all the novel’s main characters: Constance who never leaves the castle, Merricat who only leaves to buy groceries and go to the library, and the disabled Uncle Julian.
Jackson herself was now battling her own set of illnesses. When, in 1965, she passed away at the age of 48, her literary stock was fading, too. Soon, only “The Lottery” would still be in print.
Then Providence took hold in the person of Alice Walker, of “Color Purple” fame, taking it upon herself to resurrect Zora Neale Hurston. What resulted was a spiritual excavation, Walker having to locate Hurston’s unmarked grave first and then situate her in her rightful place within the realm of arts and letters. Walker documented the experience in a 1975 Ms. magazine article entitled “Looking for Zora,” where she formally announced, “Zora Neale Hurston is one of the most significant unread authors in America.”
Finally, three years later, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” would be brought back into print by the University of Illinois Press, 41 years after the novel first came out. Fortuitousness had something to do with it, too, because the revival of that novel was occurring just as the second Women’s Rights Movement was getting underway.
A similar revival was occurring in the name of Jackson. Essays began popping up. Then full-length biographies. More movies. An annual celebration in North Bennington. A “Lottery”-inspired graphic novel written by her grandson.
It is unlikely that Jackson will be relegated to the outskirts of great literature again.
James Robert Saunders teaches English and other subjects at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, is professor emeritus of English at Purdue University, serves on the Vermont State Board of Libraries, and lives in Plainfield.
