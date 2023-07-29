Hormones are a confusing topic and there is a multitude of information out there to look through, which can feel like digging through the weeds. However, hormonal health-related conditions have increased during the past 30 years exponentially and 80% of women will struggle with some form of hormonal health-related condition in their lifetime. Many, if not most, of those women end up having to advocate for themselves in order to get the proper testing, diagnosis and treatment for their symptoms.

In this article, I will discuss the boss of hormones, estrogen. Estrogen is best known for playing a paramount role in the monthly cycle of women. Other important functions of estrogen include maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, controlling cholesterol levels, producing neurotransmitters like serotonin, regulating stress response, keeping inflammation in check, maintaining bone health as well as skin tone and hair health. Estrogen also assists in the production of melatonin (a sleep hormone), supports memory and executive function. Estrogen is the primary influencer in the development of the female body shape and physical characteristics. And last, helps to prepare the uterus for pregnancy.