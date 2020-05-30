Currently, we are facing life in way never been done before. The creature comforts we have come to rely on are not as available, and at times, completely out of reach. We are socially isolated, which can lead to loneliness, anxiety and depression. The fear and uncertainty around the future may result in an adverse impact on the psyche. The economic impact will resonate for some, and be truly devastating for others. In the midst of all this, we do have control over one thing, our response to it. This response, for all intents and purposes of this article, I will refer to as resilience as not a single skill but a collection of coping mechanisms that allow us to go through difficult times without wiping us out. It is a way for us to feel the difficulty, despair and sadness that goes along with the experience but also, to take the best from the situation, including lessons and silver linings.
True resilience fosters well-being, an underlying sense of happiness, love and peace — Rick Hanson
The importance of resiliency is two-fold. First, individuals who are resilient have a more active immune modulation system. Secondly, resilient people have improved neuroplasticity which is the brain’s ability to continually compensate for injury or disease.
In general, resilient individuals have a different immuno-phenotype from that of stress-susceptible individuals. Those with resilience-based immuno-phenotype also have the ability to recover from inflammation-induced symptoms. There is a correlation to the gut-microbiome and the level of healthy bacteria influencing the immune response. During a stressful event, an altered gut microbial population affects the regulation of neurotransmitters mediated by the microbiome and gut barrier function. Meditation helps regulate the stress response, thereby suppressing chronic inflammation states and maintaining a healthy gut-barrier function. In a healthy brain, there is the ability to respond to stress more efficiently which allows the brain to recover more quickly to a traumatic event.
Mindfulness, as defined by John Kabat-Zinn who coined Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), is awareness created by paying attention on purpose, in a nonjudgmental way to support self-understanding and internal wisdom. Mindful living can include meditation, mindful eating, being awake to our thoughts in each moment and seeing how they are, or are not, serving us. The idea behind MBSR is to shift away from the “I” or “me” thoughts, into a narrative that goes beyond the story of ‘me.’ This technique, along with many others, have been used for decades to alleviate pain, reduce stress and create a deeper connection to ourselves.
The benefits of mindfulness are far reaching. Mindfulness breeds resilience and has been scientifically proven to reduce stress and depression, improve cognitive function and mental clarity, as well as enhance emotional intelligence. In addition, mindfulness increases the length of one’s telomeres. This is the “cap” at the end of our genes which reduce cellular damage and can ultimately lengthen one’s life span. Research has demonstrated mindfulness enhances immune function, enabling us to fight off serious chronic illness. A study at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center suggests mindfulness slows the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.
Karen Reivich, who wrote “The Resilience Factor,” says, ‘Everyone needs resilience, because one thing is certain, life includes adversities.’ In our fast-paced, stressed-out, overly busy days, we need resilience to be able to handle all of the things we have on our plates. In our current situation, dealing with the complete opposite, we need this skill of resilience. But it is like a muscle, when it isn’t used, it is difficult to call on in times of need. It is important to remember it takes time to work on resilience and none of this is a quick fix but the thing to focus on is the importance. Discussed below are some ways to build your resiliency muscle.
There are various ways to adopt mindfulness practices in to everyday life. It is important to practice them regularly and know our default setting takes some time to recalibrate. Be patient with yourself, make the effort to begin somewhere, and remind yourself the outcome is worth it. Here are some ways to begin your practice:
Re-frame your stressful thoughts. Allow yourself to walk through the situation causing you strife with less attachment to the outcome.
Train your brain. When you have a negative thought, think of a positive one. This will create new neuro-pathways in your brain and will become easier over time. You may even notice the negative thoughts disappear altogether.
Begin a meditation practice. Typically starting with a guided meditation is helpful. There are many free online to try.
Have a gratitude practice. Finding small things daily to be thankful for supports our internal sense of well-being.
Be decisive. Make decisions and take action rather than hoping things will get better one day. If you’re not good at this, read about how to improve this skill or ask a trusted friend to help. Not making a decision is, in itself, a decision.
Accept that change is part of living. Expect things to change and adversity to occur, rather than pretend all will always be well. Change is part of life. Your goal is to cope effectively rather than avoid loss or pain.
Creating mindfulness in our everyday lives leads to the awareness of the roles of stress and reactivity in health and healing. The ability to recognize negative patterns of reactivity triggered by stressors enables us to use mindfulness and develop alternative responses to stress. This, in turn, creates resilience which is required when life is difficult. Mindfulness, whether practiced as a form of meditation, or whether it is practiced as an activity, can yield tremendous psychological, emotional and physical health benefits.
Dalite Sancic is a doctor of Eastern medicine at Rutland Integrative Health.
