As we “Restart Vermont,” I have heard many questions, concerns and frustrations regarding the ongoing visitation policy at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and I hope to better explain the science and the reasoning behind these restrictions.
When someone is exposed to any viral respiratory infection, including COVID-19, symptoms of the infection do not immediately arise. We call this time the “incubation period.” With the common cold and influenza, this lasts between 1-3 days after which people start feeling symptoms of virus such as sore throat, cough or fever. With COVID-19, the incubation period is much longer with an average time of 5 days and 14 days in some cases. During this incubation time, while people have no symptoms, they can still spread the virus. To confound the issue further, a large percentage of people who become infected with the virus never develop symptoms at all. All of this makes identifying people with the infection incredibly challenging and can lead to what we call asymptomatic spread.
Patients of RRMC and the long-term care facilities, such as Mountain View Center, Rutland Health and Rehabilitation and The Pines, are at the highest risk of having a major medical complication if exposed to the COVID-19 virus. These patients are struggling with major medical conditions, such as heart attacks, hip fractures and sepsis due to infections or have had numerous medical conditions that require nursing care. Exposing these people to COVID-19 can lead to serious complications including death. We have seen this scenario play out across the country, including in Burlington, where many patients lost their lives due to exposure.
Because of the risk of asymptomatic spread, health care organizations around the state have instituted a number of measures to reduce the risk to patients, including mandatory masking of all patients and staff, and intensive screening procedures that include regular COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients and employees. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was routine practice for a patient admitted to the hospital to encounter more than a hundred employees over the course of their hospital stay. A critical part of reducing patient risk is to limit the exposure of patients to all people, especially those who have not been tested. In some rare cases, the presence of an essential support person, such as a family member, is required for the care of patients, but even in these cases, we have done our best to limit the presence of these individuals to better protect our community.
The effects of COVID-19 have been great and are expected to be long lasting. We need to re-think the way we operate in many ways, including hospital visitation. Technological solutions have been helpful and can allow people to intimately interact using video-conferencing such as Doxy.me, FaceTime or Zoom. We have staff and equipment to facilitate these interactions on the inpatient unit and I would encourage families to use this technology to virtually meet with their loved ones.
I understand the challenges and pain that so many of us are feeling at this time and I know that together, we can come up with lasting solutions that will allow RRMC to best serve our community, while keeping people safe.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Rick Hildebrant, MD, MBA, Rutland Regional Medical Center chief medical information officer and hospital medicine medical director.
