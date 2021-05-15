When the COVID-19 pandemic started, clinicians at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s West Ridge Center mainly continued to work on-site, treating patients while adhering to federal and state safety guidelines. At West Ridge Center, we still have approximately 90% of our staff on-site daily, providing needed in-person care to patients.
The past year has been exceedingly difficult for all of us, but particularly for those suffering from addiction and mental illness. The primary goal for the staff at West Ridge Center has been to provide ongoing patient support to this vulnerable population who have experienced distressing social isolation for the past year. Our providers use telehealth or other remote options for counseling or physician visits in secure environments, which allow for continued supportive treatment opportunities for all patients when in-person services are not preferred or advisable.
West Ridge Center offers services that include substance use and mental health evaluations, counseling for substance abuse and mental health, care planning, case management of food security, housing resources and primary health. Even at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, our Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) “methadone and buprenorphine” administration, daily dosing, as well as other clinical services, remained fully operational. Because of the pandemic, expanded parameters for take-home medication (methadone and buprenorphine) have been adapted at our clinic, such as providing sufficient take-home doses to ensure uninterrupted access to MOUD while minimizing the risks of COVID-19.
On April 29, West Ridge Center surveyed 46% of their patients. Of those surveyed, 18% stated they were already vaccinated, and 31% stated they would get vaccinated if the vaccine were available at West Ridge Center. In response to the survey, beginning Monday, May 17, West Ridge Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to current patients. West Ridge patients can sign up for one of 30 slots available on Monday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 18, between 6-10 a.m. to get vaccinated. Based on need, more clinics will be offered to provide this population with safe, easy access to the vaccine. Part of this continued effort will be staff availability for education and consultation to the 12% of surveyed patients who stated they were undecided about receiving the vaccine. It is important that patients have the information they need to make an informed decision.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Saeed Ahmed from Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Services and West Ridge Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.