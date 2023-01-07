Happy New Year. According to Statista’s annual poll of America’s top New Year’s resolutions for 2023, 40% of Americans set weight loss as a New Year’s resolution, 50% want to eat healthier and 52% want to exercise more. These are good intentions but the individual changes one needs to make are not always easy.
The good news is, you do not have to bite off more than you can chew when trying to achieve your health goals. Instead, set small, achievable, short-term goals or as the old saying goes: “What’s the best way to eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” What is the best way to lose weight? Make gradual changes to take in fewer calories than you burn off.
Bariatric surgery is an option people often think of as a last resort. But for many, it can be one of the most effective and safest ways to lose weight and improve overall health. However, long-term success relies on making long-term eating habits and exercise changes.
Bariatric surgery is just one tool to assist an individual but another very necessary tool is having support. Studies have shown that a person who takes part in a support group experiences better outcomes with their weight loss journey. One of the most common comments from support group participants is that weight gain can certainly happen after the surgery and “shame” can happen. This is where the support group comes in. We all fall down and sometimes need a little help from those who have “been there” to pick us back up.
Rutland Regional started a bariatric support group in 2018 to meet the needs of a growing number of people who have received bariatric surgery. During COVID, we met virtually but are now back to in-person meetings where we can get together and support each other. We meet the first Monday of the month at Rutland Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, 8 Albert Cree Drive in Rutland. If you have had bariatric surgery or know someone who has, please join us to share and learn, and together we will help each other make our weight loss journeys successful. Call 802-775-7844 with any questions or to be added to our email list.
This week’s article was written by Donna Hunt, diabetes educator at Rutland Region Diabetes and Endocrinology Center.
