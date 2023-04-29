When asked if their time made a difference at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the volunteers all said resoundingly, “Of course!” They feel they help to ease the workload of most staff by performing specific nonclinical tasks. Some of these tasks include discharging patients, running errands, entering data, answering call bells, cuddling babies, driving patients to appointments, visiting patients and staff with their therapy dogs, and resupplying materials.

Our volunteers agree that, by supporting staff in doing many tasks, staff can spend more time on intensive patient-care duties. Our volunteers recognize that their time is vital in today’s health care climate, where hospitals are feeling the pressure to maintain high-quality care at low costs against the challenges of workforce recruitment and retention. But they also recognized that their contributions are not just good for the hospital, but good for themselves as well.

