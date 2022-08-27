It’s not too early to start thinking about back-to-school preparations. So here are some tips to help you and your family have a healthy start to your school year:
Good hand hygiene: Wash hands often. Wet hands, lather with soap for 20 seconds, rinse and dry.
Reduce screen time: Screen overuse can make it hard to sleep, self-regulate and pay attention. If you’re worried your kids will be bored, dealing with boredom helps children learn to self-soothe, problem-solve and use their imaginations.
Get moving: Kids and teens between the ages of 6 and 17 should be active for one hour per day and it doesn’t have to be all at once. Get creative with ways to be active and get your friends and family involved.
Get in a routine: It can be tough to make sure children get a good night’s sleep. Sufficient sleep can improve learning, health and mood. Setting a good bedtime routine can help.
Eat: Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy. Try to have a “rainbow” of color on your plate for meals and snacks to make sure everyone is getting all the right nutrients to grow strong and healthy.
Check in with your provider: Getting routine wellness check-ups is a great way to check on childhood growth and gives you a chance to ask questions about development.
Behavioral health: Reach out to your provider to learn about resources for your mental health. If you need help or know someone who does, talk with a family member, friend or health care provider. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call (802) 775-1000 or text VT to 741741.
Physicals: Many organizations require children and teens receive a physical before participation in an activity or sport. Don’t wait until the last minute to call for an appointment with your primary care provider. Remember to bring all the completed forms with you to the appointment.
If you have any questions or would like resources on any of the back-to-school health tips above, contact Anna White alwhite@chcrr.org
Anna White is a clinical community health worker and certified families’ and children’s health coach at Community Health Pediatrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.