As we grow older, we may face situations where we become unable to make important medical decisions for ourselves. This could happen due to a severe illness, a coma, or any other condition that makes us unable to communicate our wishes. That’s why it’s important to create an advance directive — a legal document that outlines our health care wishes and appoints someone to make decisions on our behalf. Tomorrow, April 16, is National Health care Decisions Day, a good time to learn about creating an advance directive.

There are two types of advance directives: a living will and a health care power of attorney. A living will is a document that explains what kind of medical treatment you would like to receive if you become terminally ill or in a persistent vegetative state. A health care power of attorney is a document that names a person you trust to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to make them yourself.

