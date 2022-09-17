As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, suicide is a very serious public health issue, It’s even more concerning now as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic take a toll on the nation’s mental health.

It can be very scary and upsetting when someone you care about appears suicidal. Understanding the risk factors that may make someone more prone to suicide, as well as the warning signs that may indicate they’re actually considering going through with a suicide attempt, can leave you more prepared to get someone the help they need.

