One might ask, why does the cancer center have to do with a road race?
In cancer treatment, there are many unmet needs which are often passed onto patients and their families if their insurance does not cover these needs. Needs such as symptom control with acupuncture, aromatherapy, music therapy or emergency needs such as dental visits, rides, certain prescriptions and nutritional supplementation are often not covered by medical insurance. The costs of these complementary therapies and needs sometimes are more than the patient and the family can afford.
In a cancer center, we are often tasked with developing innovative methods to meet the needs for the patients to allow them to benefit from these therapies.
The Vermont Great 2,4,6,8K Road Race is such an event. The event does raise money for the cancer center so we may continue our programs of complementary therapies. It allows us to support these needs by raising funds to offset the monetary challenges faced by many patients in their cancer treatment.
As well as offsetting the monetary needs of patients, the event is a social experience which allows the community and her cancer survivors to join on a common cause to help fellow cancer patients. It also allows us, as health care providers, to meet with our patients and with community members, to have fun in a social setting with our patients.
There is some literature that shows physical activity and weight reduction to a normal weight, does help with cancer prevention. There are now cancer centers that have exercise therapy to improve the health of survivors. By participating in this road race, we are raising funds for patient’s treatment and hopefully, improving the overall health and sense of well-being in our survivors. Hopefully, the training for this road race will set up the patient for a lifelong goal of maximizing their health after cancer treatment.
This year, as result of COVID-19, the race will be held virtually in support of the Foley Cancer Center. Visit donate.rrmc.org/VTgreat20 to register.
This week’s Health Talk Column was written by Richard Lovett, M.D., Foley Cancer Center radiation oncologist.
