There is no safe level of lead in the body. Lead can harm anyone, but babies, young children and pregnant women are at special risk. Every year, over 400 Vermont children have too much lead in their bodies.
A child with lead poisoning doesn’t look or act sick, but lead can cause serious health problems. Even low levels of lead in the blood can slow down growth and development, make it hard to learn and cause behavior problems. Testing your child for lead is the only way to know.
Dust from lead-based paint is the major source of lead poisoning among children. Children can be poisoned by lead in their own home, at child care or in a caretaker’s home. Lead was banned from house paint in 1978, so any home built before 1978 likely has lead-based paint in it. Soil contaminated by lead can be brought inside on shoes. Soil can be contaminated by lead alongside older homes from paint that has flaked off or near roadways or driveways from car exhaust when leaded gasoline was used.
Lead can come from other sources beside paint. Lead gets into drinking water as it moves through lead, galvanized iron or chrome plumbing and fixtures. Lead can come from your job or hobbies — such as auto-body work, making stained glass or casting lead toys, sinkers or bullets. Home renovations can create lead dust that can harm children and pregnant women. Lead can also be in salvaged or vintage goods.
What you can do to prevent lead poisoning:
— Have your child tested for lead at their 1- and 2-year-old visits, and work with your child’s doctor to follow up as needed.
— Maintain your home in good condition and check for chipping and peeling paint.
— Clean in a lead-safe way by using a vacuum with a HEPA filter and wet-mopping floors.
— Eat healthy by serving children lots of fruits, vegetables and dairy products, and iron-rich foods.
— Wash children’s hands often, especially before meals, naps and bedtime.
For more information, visit www.healthvermont.gov/lead or call 1-800-439-8550.
This week’s Rutland Regional Health Talk was written by Kelly LaMonda, Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at the Vermont Department of Health.
