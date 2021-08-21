West Ridge Center in Rutland currently treats a little more than 400 community members each day for addiction and recovery. During the pandemic, the patient count rose 17%, an increase mostly driven by new clients.
Addiction has a negative stigma attached to it. Some potentially stigmatizing language, such as “meth head” or “junkie,” is commonly used around this patient population. Generally, stigmatizing language has a negative impact on health care providers’ perceptions of people with addiction, which can have an impact on the care they provide. However, in recent years, health care professionals/clinicians have worked to reduce stigma-based language because it is often the very thing that prevents patients from seeking the treatment they require.
We have moved away from the old “Moral Model” of addiction, which holds that using illicit drugs is a personal choice, to the neuroscience-based “Brain Disease Model.” The Brain Disease Model recognizes there is a complex number of factors that play into one’s risk of addiction, including biological, genetic variations, psychological, environmental risk factors and individual life experiences. For instance, if a person is born into addiction, poverty, violence or is exposed to and/or surrounded by addiction at a young age, they are predisposed to drug use and its consequences.
It is important to understand the magnitude of the effects of opioids acquired on the street and part of erasing the stigma of treatment associated with drug use is to normalize it as we do with treatments for other things. Consider the nicotine patch, for instance, which is used to help people with their nicotine cravings when they are trying to quit smoking. Using pharmacological medication in opioid form for the treatment of opioid addiction is simply life-saving. If we can provide somebody with a medication that keeps them abstinent from substances and takes away risky behaviors, then it is a win for the patient and a win for the community.
Treatment for addiction involves daily doses of FDA-approved medications for treatment of opioid use disorder, such as methadone, buprenorphine or Naltrexone. These medications lessen symptoms of withdrawal and reduce cravings. Additionally, patients are supported with individual and group counseling, as well as case management services.
While all medications have some risk, the ones we prescribe are considered safe, particularly when comparing such life-saving treatment to illicit powerful synthetic opioids obtained on the street. These medications are highly effective and successful. Treatments decrease mortality and crime rates, as well as help patients avoid exposure to other infection diseases such as sepsis, HIV/AIDS and others.
We are constantly on the lookout for other drugs coming into our community, especially those referred to as designer drugs, which is a deadly cocktail of opioids and hallucinogens. These drugs are dangerous and lethal, and treatments do not yet exist for them.
If you or someone you know is suffering with addiction, please know there is help available to you. Addiction is a treatable disease and, here in Rutland County, there are many partners such as West Ridge Center, Community Health Centers, Turning Point Center, Rutland Mental Health and Rutland Regional’s Emergency Department, that work together to provide those suffering from addiction with the help and treatment they need.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Saeed Ahmed, MD, medical director of West Ridge Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
