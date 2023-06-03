How do you know if someone is having a stroke?
Time is of the essence when a stroke occurs. When someone has a stroke, recovery can be greatly impacted by how quickly medical treatment is received. Knowing what the symptoms of a stroke look like can help you determine when someone needs help. So, how can you tell if someone may be having a stroke?
Remember the word FAST — This acronym was created by the National Stroke Association to identify the warning signs of stroke:
F — Facial drooping: Ask the person to smile. Is one side of the face drooping or hard to move?
A — Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift down?
S — Speech difficulties: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Do you notice slurred speech or trouble forming words?
T — Time: Time lost is brain lost. If you notice any of the above symptoms, call 911 right away.
Other symptoms of stroke include double or blurred vision; a sudden, severe headache with no known cause; sudden numbness on one side of the body; trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination; and arm or leg weakness. If something seems “off” with someone and you suspect it’s due to a stroke, call 911 immediately.
According to the National Stroke Association, 87% of all strokes are ischemic, which means the stroke is due to an obstruction within a vessel supplying blood to the brain, such as a blood clot. If people with ischemic strokes get to the hospital quickly enough, a clot-busting drug known as tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) may improve chances of recovery. Some patients may not qualify for tPA based on other conditions they may have.
It’s a race against the clock to administer tPA in time to improve stroke outcomes, which is why it’s so important that a person having a stroke gets to the hospital as quickly as possible. The drug helps restore blood flow to the brain by dissolving the blood clot causing the stroke, but there is a limited window of time when tPA can be used.
For maximum effectiveness, tPA should be given within three hours of when a stroke starts. In some cases, the drug may be given up to 4.5 hours from stroke symptom onset. But the sooner a person is treated, the better the odds of recovery. The most important factor in the successful treatment of stroke is getting treatment as quickly as possible.
If you suspect a stroke, always call 911. Remember, it’s important to act FAST.
